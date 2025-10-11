New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, led the Indian delegation at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting hosted in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, under South Africa's G20 Presidency, a statement by the Ministry of Power said.

In his address, the Union Minister emphasised that energy security remains one of the most pressing global challenges, particularly for the Global South, calling for strengthened G20 cooperation to ensure economic stability, sustainability, and equitable access to energy, as per the statement.

Lal highlighted India's remarkable progress in achieving its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of 50% non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of schedule in 2025 itself.

He outlined India's ambitious clean energy goals, of establishing itself as a global hub for green hydrogen production, advancing sustainable development, and achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

India's Biofuels Programme was also highlighted as a major success, marked by the achievement of 20% ethanol blending and the country's leadership in the Global Biofuels Alliance, which now includes 32 countries and 14 international organizations, as per the statement.

Acknowledging the disproportionate impact of climate change on developing nations, Manohar Lal called for climate justice, stressing the importance of climate finance and technology transfer commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Drawing attention to the energy access gap in Africa, the Minister reaffirmed India's support for Africa's Mission 300 -- an initiative to electrify 300 million Africans by 2030, the statement said.

In closing, Lal called upon all nations to work together to build resilient, sustainable and equitable energy systems and extended an invitation for the upcoming Bharat Urja Manthan - A Global Energy Conclave, scheduled for March 2026 in New Delhi, India.

Manohar Lal also held bilateral meetings with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy, Republic of South Africa and Lars Aagaard Møller, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, Kingdom of Denmark, on the sidelines of the G20 ETMM. (ANI)

