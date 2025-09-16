New York [US], September 16 (ANI/WAM): United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stressed the importance of the recent joint statement issued by the Quartet (the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the United States of America) regarding the restoration of peace and security in Sudan.

Speaking at UN Headquarters, Dujarric said the UN recognises the importance of the Quartet's initiative, and remains committed to engaging constructively with any initiative aimed at ending the devastating war in Sudan.

Dujarric reiterated the United Nations' position that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan, and urged all parties concerned to take measures to protect civilians, including the implementation of an immediate humanitarian truce, ensuring rapid, safe, and sustainable humanitarian access without impediments, as well as guaranteeing a permanent ceasefire and agreeing on a comprehensive political process leading to a credible transition.

The UN spokesperson also called on all UN Member States concerned with the Sudan file to continue using their voice and influence to renew their commitment to dialogue and to end the suffering of millions of Sudanese people. (ANI/WAM)

