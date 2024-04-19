US President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct 18, 2023 (Picture credit/ Reuters)

Washington, DC [US], April 19 (ANI): The Joe Biden administration is considering supplying arms and ammunition worth over USD 1 billion to Israel amid the heightened scrutiny of the use of American-made weapons in the war against Gaza, Wall Street Journal reported.

Notably, the proposed weapons transfer would be among the largest to Israel since it invaded Gaza in response to Hamas terror attack.

Also Read | Pakistan: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's Motorcade Kills Motorcyclist in Narowal.

The Biden administration is weighing on supplying tank shells, mortars and vehicles in one of the largest transfers since the Gaza invasion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The US official said that the administration is considering more than USD 1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel, including tank ammunition, military vehicles and mortar rounds.

Also Read | Apple Watch Saves Life in US: New York Bicyclist Meets Horrific Crash, Here’s How Apple Smartwatch Saved His Life.

The transfer would be in addition to those in a military aid deal currently before the Congress, Wall Street Journal reported.

Moreover, amid escalating tensions and concerns over potential military actions in southern Gaza, the Biden administration on March 31 sanctioned the transfer of billions of dollars of bombs and fighter jets to Israel, The Washington Post reported.

Despite apprehensions about the impact on Palestinian civilians, Washington has proceeded with the arms packages, signalling its unwavering support for Israel's defence strategies, the report added.

Following the transfer, US State Department downplayed the authorisation of weapon requests to Israel, saying that many of the requests were made and approved by Congress years ago, The Times of Israel reported.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller faced questions regarding the recent approval of a significant arms transfer to Israel amidst escalating tensions in Gaza and opposition to potential military actions.

Miller emphasised that many of these weapons requests have been previously approved by Congress and reaffirmed the long-standing commitment of USD 3 billion annually to Israel's security.

He underscored the threats posed by Hezbollah, saying, "We're going to continue to support Israel's ability to defend itself against those sworn enemies." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)