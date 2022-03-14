Washington, March 14: US President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

Both the leaders reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and support the government and people of Ukraine. Russia-Ukraine War: Over 2,100 Mariupol Residents Killed Since Russian Army Invasion Began.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine. They reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to support the government and people of Ukraine," White House statement read on Sunday (local time). On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine.

