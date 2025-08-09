Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): The United States has brokered a historic peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ending decades of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. The agreement, announced on Friday, was hailed by US President Donald Trump as a major diplomatic breakthrough that will strengthen regional stability and open doors for trade and investment.

At the signing ceremony, US President Donald Trump said, "It's a long time. Thirty-five years they fought and now they're friends and they're going to be friends for a long time."

Also Read | 'India Negotiating Trade Pacts With Several Nations, Including US', Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

He explained that the new transit route will give Azerbaijan full access to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh while respecting Armenia's sovereignty. The US will develop the corridor for "up to 99 years."

"They're going to be able to really live and work together," Trump added.

Also Read | Has Pakistan Launched Trackless Electric Tram System? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev assured that there would be no turning back from the deal. "There should be no doubt and no suspicion that any of the sides would step back. If any of us, Prime Minister Pashinyan or myself, had in mind to step back, we wouldn't have come here. So you can be absolutely sure, as well as the Azerbaijani community, that what has happened today will result in peace--long-lasting peace, eternal peace in the Caucasus."

Trump also reflected on his administration's efforts over the past months. "I came in and this whole world was on fire. All these things were sort of happening. We've only been here for six months. The world was on fire. We took care of just about every fire," he said.

Both Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's President Aliyev said they would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"We will defend that, and we will promote for that," Pashinyan said.

Aliyev added, "Who, if not President Trump, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize? ... As soon as we [return], we will agree to issue a joint letter."

US Senator Marco Rubio also praised the achievement in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Under @POTUS's leadership, the US brought the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia together to reach a peace deal that will end decades of conflict. This historic deal will make the region stronger and open new doors for American trade and investment. We congratulate both countries on a new era of peace."

https://x.com/SecRubio/status/1953925740493517199

According to the White House, the arrangement also gives the US exclusive development rights to a transit route across southern Armenia. This corridor is expected to boost cooperation in energy, technology, and the economy between the nations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)