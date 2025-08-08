Has Pakistan Launched Trackless Electric Tram System? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video

Lahore, August 8: Is Pakistan really introducing a trackless electric tram system? A video circulating on social media shows a tram moving smoothly on Pakistan's roads, sparking curiosity and scepticism alike. The clip, shared by X user @IndianGems_ with the caption, "This is Bankrupt Pakistan... With each passing day, I'm getting convinced that India is insanely cooked by corruption," has sparked widespread curiosity and debate. The video shows what looks like a futuristic transportation system in Pakistan.

As the video gained traction, many questioned its authenticity and wondered if such advanced technology was really operational in the country. A fact check confirms that the video is authentic. According to a Gulf News report, Pakistan recently launched its first Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SART) system in Lahore. This innovative electric tram operates on virtual tracks, guided by sensors and GPS, eliminating the need for traditional rail infrastructure. E-Voter Rolls of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, UP and MP Removed From Official Websites After Rahul Gandhi’s Press Conference? EC Calls It ‘Fake News’, Gives Link To Download Voter Lists.

Lahore Launches Electric Trackless Tram

لاہور کی سڑکوں پر دوڑتی "الیکٹرک ٹرام/ٹرین" لاہور میٹرو بس،اورنج ٹرین،ٹرام سسٹم رکھنے والا پاکستان کا پہلا شہر بن گیا مریم نواز نے اگلے 4 سال میں لاہور کو ایسا بنا دینا ہے کہ پاکستان کے ہر شہر کے لوگوں کی خواہش ہو گی کہ لاہور میں ان کا گھر ہونا چاہیے pic.twitter.com/P9KquA3pn8 — Asad R Chaudhry (@Asadrchaudhry) August 6, 2025

Trackless Tram Trial in Lahore

*مریم نواز نے چینی ماہرین کے ساتھ پاکستان کی پہلی الیکٹرک ٹرام میں ٹھوکر نیاز بیگ سے ہربنس پورہ تک کا سفرکیا* pic.twitter.com/N2st06goAI — صحرانورد (@Aadiiroy2) August 6, 2025

'This is Bankrupt Pakistan,' Says User

This is Bankrupt Pakistan 😭 With each passing day, I'm getting convinced that India is insanely cooked by corruption. pic.twitter.com/Dxi0a36P9t — 🚨Indian Gems (@IndianGems_) August 8, 2025

The system, inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, can carry up to 320 passengers and represents a major step towards sustainable urban transport. The pilot project aims to reduce congestion and pollution while providing efficient mobility solutions. The vehicle can carry between 250 to 400 passengers and offers modern amenities such as air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and CCTV for passenger safety. Is Election Commission Colluding With BJP To Rig Voters List? ECI Fact-Checks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ Allegations.

This project marks a significant advancement in Pakistan’s public transportation efforts, aiming to reduce congestion and pollution. The tram’s battery supports up to 40 km per charge, with rapid charging capabilities, making it a sustainable choice for city commuting. Following successful trials in Lahore, the government plans to extend the system to other major cities like Faisalabad and Gujranwala. In conclusion, the viral video accurately depicts Pakistan’s trackless tram system.

Fact check

Claim : A video circulating on social media shows a trackless electric tram running on the roads of Pakistan, claiming that Pakistan has launched this futuristic public transport system. Conclusion : The video is authentic, and Pakistan’s Punjab government has indeed introduced the Super Autonomous Rapid Transit (SART) system in Lahore. Full of Trash Clean

