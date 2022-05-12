Washington [US], May 12 (ANI): US-China Economic and Security Review Commission will discuss on Thursday (local time) Beijing's activities in South and Central Asia, besides the consequences of the economic ties with China.

The chairman of the US-China Commission board Carolyn Bartholomew and the chairman of the board of the 'Project 2049 Institute' and a partner at Pacific Solutions LLC Randall Schriver, in the meeting, will brainstorm the issue of several countries reconsidering their economic ties with Beijing.

Notably, there's a growing awareness in India like United States that trade and investment with China are not only economic but also national security issues.

The commission, which provides US Congress with the latest updates on what China is doing in South and Central Asia, will also discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, including how Moscow's action in Ukraine may give Beijing an opportunity to deepen its influence in Central Asia.

Reports say that China is actively working to shape the regional security architecture to its benefit through joint military exercises, multilateral organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and even the direct presence of armed forces in Tajikistan.

The US-China commission will also discuss that the US, India and other countries in South Asia face a growing military challenge as People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers encroach on territories of neighbouring Bhutan, Nepal, and India. (ANI)

