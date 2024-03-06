Lahore [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): US Consul General in Lahore, Kristin K Hawkins, emphasised that Pakistan needs to take urgent action to adapt to climate change, stressing that the country has been among the top 10 most vulnerable countries in the climate risk index for the last 20 years, reported The News International.

During her second visit to Multan, she highlighted Pakistan's commitment to addressing key challenges related to climate change through the "Green Alliance" framework to address food security and energy challenges.

"US efforts to support will continue," she said.

Hawkins inaugurated the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Customer Facilitation Center, as part of the US government's ongoing assistance to Pakistan's energy sector, according to The News International.

Moreover, she noted that the US has installed over one lakh smart metres for Multan residents.

"The US has helped install more than 100,000 smart meters, which improve electricity efficiency for the residents of Multan. USAID's partnership with Mepco has delivered outstanding results. We have introduced new methods and technologies to improve customer service and increase revenue," she added.

Moreover, she also visited a US-aided fruit processing plant in Multan.

After her visit, Hawkins emphasised that the US will "continue to explore additional opportunities to promote sustainable agricultural practices, improve productivity, and reduce the environmental impact of the agricultural sector" through modern tools, techniques and technology.

She further said that these innovations helped Pakistani farmers, created jobs, lowered costs, reduced pollution and strengthened Pakistan's climate resilience, the News International reported.

She reiterated that the US has provided USD 21 million through the "Pakistan Agricultural Development Project" to train 63,000 farmers on modern agricultural methods, as a part of the Green Alliance framework.

Through the "Green Alliance," the US and Pakistan are working together to increase agricultural production and farmers' incomes, while also conserving soil and water resources, reported The News International.

"Together, through projects and partnerships like these, we can create a brighter and more prosperous future for the people of Pakistan," she said. (ANI)

