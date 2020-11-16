Maryland [US], November 16 (ANI): The United States has crossed the 11 million mark in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to a Johns Hopkins University report on Sunday (local time).

As of 22:15 GMT on Sunday, there were 11,000,984 coronavirus cases in the US, including 246,006 deaths from COVID-19, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,148,444 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the US.

The US has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases and death toll till now. (ANI)

