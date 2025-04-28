New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The US Embassy in New Delhi has filed an FIR against an individual and his agent for allegedly attempting to obtain a US visa using fake documents.

The FIR was filed at the Chanakyapuri Police Station under Sections 318(4)/319(2)/336(3)/340(2)/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, a representative of the US Embassy stated that on April 22, 2025, an individual identifying himself as Jatinder Singh applied for a non-immigrant visa at the US Embassy in New Delhi. Jatinder stated that he was born on February 4, 1992, in Talwandi Daddian, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India, and presented an Indian passport as proof of his identity.

As part of the visa application process, Jatinder submitted the following documents: an employment letter from Panacea Medical Technologies Private Limited issued on April 11, 2025, and signed by the Director of Research and Development; a pay slip for the month of March 2025 issued by Panacea Medical Technologies Private Limited; a letter of invitation from the American Society of Neuroradiology dated March 22, 2025; and a visiting card in the name of Dr Jatinder Singh showing his designation as Neuro Diagnostic Manager. He also declared his marital status as married to Navdeep Kaur.

However, during the stipulated interview with US Embassy officials on April 22, 2025, Jatinder admitted that he was never employed with Panacea Medical Technologies Private Limited and had never worked as a Neuro Diagnostic Manager. He further stated that although documents showed he was married to Navdeep Kaur (DOB July 3, 1993), he was actually "single" and did not know the reference Navdeep Kaur.

Jatinder Singh stated that the fraudulent employment documents, including the visiting card, were provided to him by Rajinder Sharma, located in Jalandhar, Punjab. Singh stated that he would pay INR 15 lacs to Rajinder Sharma after the visa was issued.

The US Embassy representative further stated, "Based on our knowledge of the circumstances of the case, and our experience and training in conducting document fraud investigations, we have reasonable and probable cause to believe that Jatinder Singh and Rajinder Sharma, located in Jalandhar, Punjab, conspired with other unknown individuals to obtain forged/fraudulent employment documents to cheat the US Embassy in India and the US Government." (ANI)

