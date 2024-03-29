Kathmandu, Mar 29 (PTI) A US-funded maternal and infant healthcare centre, costing USD 1.2 million, was inaugurated in Dhanusha district of southern Nepal on Friday.

The Dhanusha Birthing Centre, funded by the United States Department of Defence (DOD), a first of such project, will be a critical health resource for thousands of women and infants in the Janakpur area.

Built by the Nepalese people, the Madhesh Institute of Health Science in Janakpur, Dhanusha District, Madhesh province, will operate the centre, according to a press release from the US Embassy here.

The government-run Institute works in collaboration with the Janakpur Provincial Hospital.

“This expansion is a direct response to the serious public health challenges Nepalis in the region are facing with regard to maternal health,” it said.

The new Birthing Centre will expand the province's access to basic health services by adding over 72 beds to the hospital, the release said, adding, the centre is equipped to handle a high volume of patients and is staffed by a team of dedicated government healthcare professionals.

“The Dhanusha Birthing Centre stands as a testament to our commitment to maternal and infant health in Nepal,” remarked US Ambassador to Nepal Dean R Thompson.

