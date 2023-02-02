Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera on Wednesday (local time) was appointed as a member of the influential US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for the 118th Congress.

The Intelligence Committee is charged with providing oversight of the nation's intelligence activities, including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), the National Security Agency (NSA) and military intelligence programs.

Also Read | Rivian Layoffs: EV Car Maker To Slash 6% of Its Workforce, CEO RJ Scaringe Announces Sackings in Email to Employees.

Ami Bera in a press release said that he is "honoured" to be appointed to serve on the House Intelligence Committee.

"I am honored to be appointed by Leader Jeffries to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and national security of the United States," Bera said in the press release.

Also Read | Asian Stock Markets Rise After US Federal Reserve Sees Inflation Improving.

He further said, "At a time of increased threats, both at home and abroad, I take seriously this new role and the responsibility entrusted to me to protect and defend American families."

Bera stressed that he looks forward to working with committee members to ensure that intelligence agencies of US operate effectively to keep the nation safe.

"With my decade of experience working on critical national security issues, I look forward to working with Committee members from both sides of the aisle to ensure our intelligence agencies are operating effectively to keep our nation safe," Bera further said.

US Congressman Ami Bera also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

During the 117th Congress, he served as Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Non-proliferation, where he spearheaded Congressional efforts to bolster ties with Indo-Pacific allies and partners to advance US economic and security interests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)