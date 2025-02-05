Taipei [Taiwan], February 5 (AN): US Representatives Young Kim and Al Green have introduced the bipartisan "Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act," advocating for Taiwan's inclusion in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as reported by Taipei Times.

The bill urges the IMF to allow Taiwan to take part in its activities, offer employment opportunities for Taiwanese citizens, and extend its assistance to the island nation, Taipei Times reported.

"We cannot allow the Chinese Communist Party to silence Taiwan or undermine its freedom," said Kim, a Republican from California.

According to Taipei Times, Green, a Democrat from Texas, emphasized Taiwan's significant role in the global economy, noting that its return to the IMF would benefit all nations. He added, "This bipartisan measure demonstrates our commitment to Taiwan's growth and the global strengthening of democratic values."

The bill highlights Taiwan's status as the world's 21st-largest economy and its position as the US's 10th-largest trading partner. Taiwan is also an active member of organizations like the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). Its exclusion from the IMF is seen as unjust, given the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, which states that the US should not support Taiwan's expulsion from international institutions, Taipei Times reported.

Taipei Times further reported that the bill points out that Taiwan was a member of the IMF for nine years after the US recognized the People's Republic of China in 1979. The bill also notes that Kosovo, not a UN member, has been part of both the IMF and the World Bank since 2009.

For the bill to become law, it must be passed by the US House of Representatives, the Senate, and receive approval from President Donald Trump. This isn't the first attempt by Kim and Green; a similar proposal passed the House last January. Kim previously led efforts to restore Taiwan's observer status in the World Health Organization (WHO). (ANI)

