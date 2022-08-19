California [US], August 19 (ANI): A mid-air collision took place between two small aircraft in the US state of California on Thursday which resulted in multiple casualties, officials said.

The incident took place in the city of Watsonville after two planes attempted to land at the local airport.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: US Offers 50,000 Extra MPV Vaccine Doses for Gay Pride Events.

"Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities," the city officials said in a statement posted via Twitter.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Also Read | Chinese Officials Swabbing Fish Mouths, Underside of Crabs Under Zero COVID-19 Policy (Watch Video).

More information will become available throughout the day, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)