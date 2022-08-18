Five people died along Corsica's coast on Thursday, August 18 after a violent and unexpected storm lashed France Storm. Hail, heavy rain and winds measured as peaking at 224 km per hour swept across the French island, a popular tourist destination.

See Tweet:

#BREAKING Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica: police pic.twitter.com/VTOu1GvVqx — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 18, 2022

Watch Video:

Op Corsica gaat het er stevig aan toe⛈ Deze ochtend werd er al een uitzonderlijke windstoot van 224 km/u waargenomen in Marignana💨 In Ajaccio 131 km/u Er is daar code oranje voor onweer afgekondigd. Ook morgen nog zwaar onweer in en rond Italië ⛈🔶pic.twitter.com/KXmnMlVY6z — Martijn Peters (@MartijnPeters_) August 18, 2022

