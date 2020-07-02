Berlin, Jul 2 (AP) Several American soldiers were injured in a training accident in Germany when they drifted off course during a parachute drop, the military said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at the Grafenwoehr training area on Wednesday, when several soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade landed in trees, said Major Chris Bradley, spokesman for the brigade.

Also Read | Taj Mahal, Red Fort And Other Historical Monuments to Re-Open From July 6: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

German emergency teams responded to the scene and one rescuer was injured during the operation, Bradley said.

Details on the nature of the injuries and exactly how many soldiers needed treatment were not immediately available but no injury was considered life-threatening, he said.

Also Read | China's National Security Law in Hong Kong: What Has Changed And Why The Legislation Has Led to More Protests?.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)