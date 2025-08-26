By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [US], August 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) signed a proclamation marking the four-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan. He recalled the tragic day and stressed that the incident reflected the incompetence of the previous administration's withdrawal plan.

"Thank you very much. This is a very special group of people. I've been with them from the beginning. Abbey Gate, you know, Abbey Gate. One of the dumbest days in the history of our country by a previous administration, getting out of a place that we shouldn't have been. At a minimum, they should have been at Bagram, the big field where we have hundreds of acres around it. Nobody's going to get near it," Trump said.

"They've been with me, and I've been with them 100%, and we meet more than once a year. Actually, I think our all-time meeting was in Bedminster when we played music late into the night. They thought I'd be there maybe for five minutes, maybe not at all, and I showed up for like four hours. We were listening to music all night long, and they were all crying because they lost their loved ones," he added.

The President continued, "It's a four-year anniversary, so we're signing a proclamation honouring them and honouring you and honouring your loved one."

"We're four years now into this nightmare, just a nightmare. I think that that date also helped start the war with Putin and Ukraine, because he saw how incompetent our military was under Biden and under Milley and all these dopes, these dopey people, and that's not our military. You see what our military is now; we knock the hell out of people if we have to, or we settle because they don't want to play games with us, but I just want to say I'm really honoured to be with you again ... and your loved ones are looking down, and they're very proud."

Trump also touched upon redecorating the Oval Office, saying, "We had an Oval Office which was still the Oval Office, so I don't want to disrespect it, but now it's very special."

Referring to a recent initiative, he said, "We did a little thing with Pete [Hegseth] about Secretary of War today, and it seemed to be well received. We'll do it a couple of more times, and if everyone likes it, we'll make that change. Pete, you'll decide."

Responding to a question on the ongoing review of the Afghanistan withdrawal, Secretary Pete Hegseth said, "As far as what happened in Afghanistan, the military needs to answer for what's happened in Afghanistan. So upon the President's direction, immediately, we initiated an investigation, which showed that there needed an even deeper dive. So Sean Parnell, our Pentagon spokesman, who himself is an Afghanistan veteran, is leading this effort. I would anticipate middle of 2026, that's how thorough of a review we're doing, hopefully a little bit sooner, but we're going into everything in understanding what happened."

Vice President JD Vance said, "We're so proud of your loved ones for giving their life for our country. I think importantly today, this is a rectification of a wrong, the fact that the President of the United States lost your loved ones through incompetence but never acknowledged it, and your government never actually put pen to paper to say we're grateful for your sacrifice. We correct that wrong today, and we're gonna keep on fighting to understand, as Pete said, what happened so it never happens to another family again."

In his meeting with South Korean President Lee, Trump said, "Yeah, I think we have a deal done. They had some problems with it, but we stuck to our guns. We are going to, they're going to make the deal that they agreed to make. It's the biggest deal they've ever made by far, but it's one of the biggest deals ever made. The biggest deal ever made is the one with the European nations. As you know, the Europe deal is the biggest deal ever made. I think it's the biggest deal ever made, period. And, they pay us $950 billion coming into this country and lots of other things. They're going to buy $750 billion worth of our oil and gas and all of the other things."

He added, "We're just doing the right thing, and it's making our country rich and beautiful, and it's very important. I felt so foolish for years watching this take place. You know, we did it in my first term with China. We took in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs, but when covid came back, we focused on that."

On care for veterans affected by burn pits, Trump said, "We take good care of our vets. Nobody loves our vets more than me."

VA Secretary Doug Collins stated, "We're streamlining following Congress' direction, but we're also adding more services ... we're streamlining our backlog under Trump's direction... That backlog under Biden was up over 260,000. We're down now. Mr President, I can tell you that we're down under 150,000 in just a little over six months... streamlining it so they get that care quicker."

On the proposed renaming of the Department of Defense, Trump told NewsNation, "We're just gonna do it. I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that I don't think we even need that, but uh, if we need that I'm sure Congress will go along. You know that was the name when we won WW1, we WW2, we won everything. To me, seems like a much more appropriate... The other is defense is too defensive. We want defensive, but we want to be offensive too if we have to be. So it just sounded better to me." (ANI)

