New York, Jul 1 (AP) US stocks are drifting lower as Wall Street's momentum slows after setting record highs in each of the last two days.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.3% Tuesday and is on track for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 30 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

Tesla helped pull the market lower as the relationship between its CEO, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump soured even further. Treasury yields held relatively steady ahead of reports coming later in the morning about manufacturing and the number of job openings across the economy. (AP)

