Washington, Jan 6 (AP) The White House announced on Friday a new USD 3.75 billion military assistance package to help Ukraine and its neighbours on NATO's eastern flank as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on.

The latest tranche of assistance will include for the first time Bradley armoured vehicles for Ukraine. The armored carrier is used to transport troops to combat and is known as a “tank-killer” because of the anti-tank missile it can fire.

Also Read | 99-year-old Henry Young Trained with Jannik Sinner as He Prepares for a Charity Match … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The biggest US assistance package to date for Kyiv includes a USD 2.85 billion drawdown from the Pentagon's stocks that will be sent directly to Ukraine and USD 225 million in foreign military financing to build the long-term capacity and support modernisation of Ukraine's military, according to the White House.

It also includes USD 682 million in foreign military financing for European allies to help backfill donations of military equipment they've made to Ukraine.

Also Read | Vishwaraj Vemala, British-Indian Doctor, Saves Co-Passenger's Life Who Almost Died of Cardiac Arrest Twice on UK-Bengaluru Air India Flight.

“The war is at a critical point and we must do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in announcing the aid.

The direct assistance for Ukraine includes 50 Bradleys as well as 500 anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of ammunition for the carriers.

The US is also sending 100 M113 armoured personnel carriers, 55 mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, or MRAPS, and 138 HUMVEES, as well as ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and air defence systems and other weapons, according to US officials.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Bradleys will be particularly useful to Ukraine in ongoing heavy fighting in largely rural areas of eastern Ukraine.

“It's very much tied to the war that we're seeing on the ground right now and what we anticipate we'll see throughout the winter months," Kirby said.

The new US package was detailed by the White House as Germany announced it would supply around 40 Marder armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine in this year's first quarter.

Germany announced its intention to send the Marder APCs following a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Joe Biden on Thursday.

“These 40 vehicles should be ready in the first quarter already so that they can be handed over to Ukraine,” Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, told reporters in Berlin. Germany plans to train Ukrainian forces to use the vehicles, and Hebestreit said experts expect that process to take around eight weeks.

Germany has already given significant military aid, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and an IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system, with three more of those set to follow this year.

Scholz has long been wary of pressure to supply the Marder and other, heavier Western-made vehicles such as tanks, insisting that Germany wouldn't go it alone with such deliveries.

Officials noted that other countries hadn't supplied any. But this week, France, the US and Germany all announced plans to send comparable armoured vehicles that fall short of tanks.

Germany last year championed deals in which eastern NATO allies sent familiar Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine, with Germany in turn supplying those countries with more modern Western-made equipment.

Hebestreit said there had been talks with the US and others since mid-December on how to support Ukraine going forward. He said the possibility of supplying Soviet-produced equipment is “slowly coming to an end,” while the situation in Ukraine is changing with massive Russian strikes on infrastructure and fighting could increase when the weather warms up.

Ukraine and a number of German lawmakers inside and outside Scholz's governing coalition also have called for Germany to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks. Advocates of delivering the Leopard were cheered by the move on Marder APCs and vowed to keep pressing the point.

But Hebestreit said that battle tanks weren't an issue in Thursday's call between Scholz and Biden. He said Germany will stick to its principles of supporting Ukraine as strongly as possible, while not going it alone on weapons supplies and ensuring that NATO doesn't become a party to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Germany also said on Thursday that it will follow the US in supplying a Patriot air defence missile battery to Ukraine. That was at the request of the US and also is expected in the first quarter, Hebestreit said.

It comes on top of Patriot systems that Germany has sent or plans to send to Slovakia and Poland. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)