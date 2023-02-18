Washington, Feb 18 (PTI) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would travel to India next week to participate in the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Ministerial, during which her priority will be the war in Ukraine and addressing the challenges for building a stronger, more resilient and global economy.

"In these engagements, Yellen will join with allies in holding Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine, and partner with countries to mitigate the spillover effects of the war. Yellen will also engage with partners to address challenges and build a stronger, more resilient, global economy," the Department of Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read | Australia: Hindu Temple in Brisbane Gets Threat Calls; Asked to Raise Khalistani Slogans.

Yellen will hold a press conference in the afternoon of February 23. She will discuss resilience of the US and global economy in the face of headwinds including Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine and highlight key priorities for the Treasury during the G20, the Treasury said.

Next day, she will participate in Sessions I and II of the G20 Finance Ministers meeting on "International Financial Architecture, Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure," as well as on "Financial Sector and Financial Inclusion."

Also Read | UK: Infant Dies in Tragic Bath Horror in Leicester After Toy Blocks Plughole.

On February 25, Yellen will also convene a roundtable with US and Indian executives in the tech sector to discuss deepening bilateral economic ties as well advancing shared goals like bolstering digital public infrastructure. The same day she is scheduled to participate in the third G20 session on "Global Economics, Health and International Tax."

While in India, Yellen will participate in other events and bilateral meetings, including with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)