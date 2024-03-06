Washington, DC [US], March 6 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump is projected to win in Republican primary contests in at least 11 Super Tuesday states, which include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, CNN reported.

Trump will win the Massachusetts Republican primary while his rival former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley leads in Vermont.

As many as 40 delegates were at stake in Massachusetts on Tuesday. So far, 81 per cent of votes have been counted in Vermont. So far, Haley has received 49.3 per cent of the vote while Trump has got 46.8 per cent votes, according to CNN projection.

Results continue to emerge as polls close in some states of the US on Super Tuesday. More than one-third of the total delegates in the Republican and Democratic primaries are at stake in contests in over 12 states. Polls have closed in North Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.

Trump will win the North Carolina and Colorado Republican presidential primaries, CNN has projected, taking another step towards becoming the party's presidential nominee for the third consecutive election. As many as 74 delegates were at stake in North Carolina on Tuesday, while 37 delegates were at stake in Colorado.

Trump is also projected to win Alabama's Republican primary, according to CNN. He secured victory against Nikki Haley.

Former US President Donald Trump will win the Republican primary in Virginia, CNN has projected. As many as 48 delegates are at stake in this primary. In 2016, Trump and Hillary Clinton secured victories in their respective contests in the Virginia primary.

The results of the Republican primary in various states of the US started coming in in as millions of Americans voted on Super Tuesday, one of the most significant days in the US presidential primaries.

The result of the contest is expected to solidify both Donald Trump and Joe Biden as their respective party's nominees for the general election in November.

Super Tuesday, is notably when the largest number of states hold presidential primaries or caucuses. According to CBS News, 15 states held GOP contests on Super Tuesday. Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia are holding primaries.

Two states, Alaska and Utah, are holding caucuses. 11 of the 15 states are holding GOP primaries that are open to more than just registered Republicans. Moreover, Super Tuesday gets its name from the fact that there are more delegates up for grabs than on any other day in the primary campaign.

Last week, even after her projected loss in the GOP primary in her home state, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she will continue running for Republican presidential nominee, CNN reported.

Speaking in South Carolina's Charleston, Haley said, "I'm a woman of my word," referring to her earlier remarks about staying in the presidential race until Super Tuesday.She said, "I'm not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden." (ANI)

