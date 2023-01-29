Kathmandu, Jan 29 (PTI) US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Sunday arrived in Kathmandu on a two-day visit during which she will hold talks with Nepal's top leadership, including Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', on the broad agenda of the bilateral partnership.

As a seasoned diplomat, Nuland has held a number of high-level positions under three American presidents - Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Also Read | Liechtenstein Votes Resoundingly Against Banning Casinos – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Nuland is the senior-most foreign dignitary to visit Nepal following Prachanda's appointment as the prime minister on December 25.

During her stay in Kathmandu, Nuland will hold meetings with Nepal's top leadership, including Prime Minister Prachanda and Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Poudyal, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Also Read | Pakistan Road Accident Video: 42 Killed As Passenger Bus Falls Into Ravine, Catches Fire in Balochistan Province.

"She will meet government officials to highlight our strong bilateral relationship and experience Nepal's unique cultural heritage that we have been proud to support," the US embassy said in a Facebook post.

She will engage herself in hectic political consultations in Kathmandu on Monday, meeting high government officials and other political leaders, interacting with media at Patan Durbar Square, a famous cultural heritage of Nepal, before wrapping up the visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)