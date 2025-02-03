Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] February 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended a warm welcome to the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, upon his arrival at Lucknow Airport.

The King's envoy was greeted with traditional music and dance, and CM Yogi Adityanath heartily welcomed him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and greetings to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in Uttar Pradesh, the sacred land of valour, culture and cultural harmony!"

Earlier, Wangchuk had visited Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

The Maha Kumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Kumbh website.

In a serene display of faith and devotion, more than 12.5 million devotees took a holy dip on the third and last Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh as of noon on Monday. The third and last Shahi Snan is on the occasion of Basant Panchmi.

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami's Amrit Snan, the total number of bathers since the start of Mahakumbh has surpassed 350 million (35 crores), according to an official release from the administration.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet. The lead singer of Coldplay band, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday.

As the Maha Kumbh continues, the overwhelming faith and devotion displayed by millions reaffirm the timeless spiritual significance of this grand event. (ANI)

