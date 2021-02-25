New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, the second day of his visit to India.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Kamilov will be meeting Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House at 10:55 am.

The Uzbekistan Minister will be leaving for Tashkent at 4 pm today. (ANI)

