Caracas [Venezuela], November 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The supply of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to Venezuela is expected in January 2021, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"Good results and news for our country - we guarantee the production of the [Sputnik V] vaccine [in Venezuela] and supplies starting from January," Rodriguez said on Sunday, during consultations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that followed her visit to Moscow.

On Friday, Reodriguez said that Venezuela expected to localize the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on its territory.

Venezuela is taking part in the third phase of Sputnik V clinical trials.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. (ANI/Sputnik)

