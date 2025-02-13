Washington, DC [US], February 13 (ANI): Xcoal Energy and Resources CEO Ernie Thrasher has expressed excitement about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, especially so early in US President Donald Trump's administration.

In an interview with ANI, Thrasher expressed optimism about opportunities for US companies in the energy and natural resources sectors to deal with and have commercial relationships with Indian companies.

On being asked about PM Modi's visit to the US and energy cooperation between the two nations, he said, "We're very excited about the Prime Minister coming here, especially so early in the president's administration. And I think the opportunities for US companies in the energy and natural resources space to deal and have commercial relationships with Indian companies is unlimited."

He said that India needs all forms of energy, including nuclear. However, he noted that there is a tremendous demand for energy from coal, oil, and LNG.

On India-US nuclear civil cooperation, Ernie Thrasher stated, "Of course, and I think India needs all forms of energy, including nuclear, but also there's a tremendous demand for energy from coal, oil, LNG, so all those topics should be on the table."

Asked whether Trump will boost nuclear cooperation between India and the US, he responded, "Yes, I hope so." PM Modi is set to meet US President Donald Trump during his two-day visit to the US.

About his company, Thrasher said, "Our company is a supplier of natural resources, raw materials and energy products to a number of customers throughout India, throughout the world."

PM Modi is travelling to the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the United States since the inauguration of the second presidential term of President Donald Trump.

During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time), where they discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, "reliable" US nuclear technology, confirmed an official statement from the White House.

Following the meeting, the two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together. PM Modi also took the opportunity to share gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday, the White House statement added.

"Today, Vice President JD Vance met with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together and discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, reliable US nuclear technology. Prime Minister Modi graciously shared gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday," the statement read.

Following the meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, "Had a wonderful meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his family. We had a great conversation on various subjects. Delighted to join them in celebrating the joyous birthday of their son, Vivek!"

In response, US Vice President JD Vance expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, saying, "Prime Minister Modi was gracious and kind, and our kids enjoyed the gifts. I'm grateful to him for the wonderful conversation." (ANI)

