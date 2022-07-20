New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met four African leaders over lunch at Hyderabad House on Tuesday.

The leaders include Vice President of Gambia Badara A Joof, Vice President of Mauritius Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, Vice President of Zambia WK Mutale Nalumango and Deputy Prime Minister of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The African leaders are in New Delhi to participate in the Confederation of Indian Industry and EXIM Bank of India (CII-EXIM) Bank Conclave 2022 along with other bilateral engagements.

During the interaction, Naidu said that India-Africa relations are based on shared history, cultural values and strong people-to-people ties.

Recalling his recent visit to Africa, the Vice President called for further strengthening the India-Africa relationship in a mutually beneficial manner.

Yesterday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for strengthening and expanding the India-Africa ties and said that New Delhi can offer emerging technologies to expand trade, commerce investment and opportunities for the youth of Africa.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister underlined that the India-Africa partnership will play an important role over the next 25 years to fulfil the aspirations of India and Africa.

"India and Africa can lead global growth. We look at Africa as partners in progress," Goyal said.Both can work together to bring cost-effective solutions in several areas like drinking water, logistics, healthcare, education, fintech, and solar power, among others, the minister said.

The Union Minister mentioned four areas that can help fulfil the aspirations of both India and Africa. These comprise solar power to bring clean energy, energy security, jobs to Africa, defence trade, physical and digital infrastructure, and co-creating a startup ecosystem.

On India becoming the world's third largest startup ecosystem, Goyal said that India can help co-create similar systems in various African nations and grow together.

The CII-Exim Bank event was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In the last sixteen editions, the conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa. (ANI)

