World News | Vietnam President's India Visit Within a Month of Taking Office Reflects Priority to Ties: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday noted that the fact that Vietnam President To Lam has visited India within a month of assuming office clearly reflects the priority he attaches to India-Vietnam relations.

He further noted that President Lam began his India visit from Bodh Gaya, highlighting the shared civilisational and spiritual heritage between the two countries.

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In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "India accords a warm welcome to General Secretary, President Mr. To Lam of Vietnam. The fact that he has visited India within a month of becoming President and that he has come along with a high-level delegation clearly reflects the priority he attaches to India-Vietnam relations. Making it even more special is the fact that he began his India visit from Bodh Gaya, reflecting the shared civilisational and spiritual traditions of our two countries. During our talks today, we discussed how to advance developmental cooperation in areas such as trade, technology and tourism."

He added that the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, critical minerals, rare earths and energy, and set a target to raise bilateral trade to $25 billion by 2030.

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"We have taken key decisions that will increase trade to $25 billion by 2030. We also discussed how to work together in agricultural, fisheries, critical minerals, rare earths and energy cooperation. Priority will also be given towards enhancing cultural linkages," PM Modi wrote.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2051996735208341887?s=20

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the health sector. Acknowledging the advancements made by the Indian pharmaceutical industry, the two sides agreed to explore ways for the potential participation of Indian companies in the procurement of medicines for Vietnamese public healthcare facilities from 2027, as mutually agreed.

Recognising the growing importance of technology, they encouraged cooperation in the digital transformation of healthcare, including the application of AI in the health sector, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Given the long history and rich heritage of traditional medicine in both countries, the leaders agreed to promote exchange of knowledge, research and best practices, while encouraging closer institutional linkages. They welcomed the progress towards the completion of the MoU on Traditional Medicine and the proposed MoU on the establishment of an Academic Chair in Ayurveda in Vietnam.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President To Lam, paid a state visit to India from May 5-7. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)