Hanoi [Vietnam], May 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 3,123 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down 595 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the new infections, only one was imported and the rest were domestically transmitted and reported in 53 provinces and cities.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: ‘Govt’s Priority Should Be Seeking Financial Aid from India and China, Not Securing Majority in Parliament,’ Says Ex-PM Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the pandemic hotspot with 761 new cases on Monday, followed by the northern provinces of Phu Tho with 185 and Yen Bai with 176.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,656,649 with 43,044 deaths. Nationwide, 9,265,456 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 87 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Also Read | Warren Buffett Criticises Bitcoin, Says ‘Won't Pay Even $25 for All Digital Coin in the World’.

Nearly 215 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 196.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Monday, it has registered more than 10.6 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)