Tel Aviv [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): Arriving in Israel on Tuesday, Argentine President Javier Milei reiterated a promise to relocate his country's embassy to Jerusalem.

The visit is the first by a Latin American head of state since Hamas's October 7 massacre. It is also Milei's bilateral visit outside Argentina since he took office in December.

"You are a person of values who is committed only to the truth," responded Israeli Foriegn Minister Israel Katz. "And it is no wonder that you chose to come to Israel right away to support us in the just struggle for the defence of the Jewish people against the murderers of Hamas."

Milei's itinerary includes meetings with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a visit to the Western Wall before departing on Thursday.

The 53-year-old Milei is a Catholic who has studied Jewish texts with Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish. It is widely believed that Wahnish, an advisor to Milei, will be appointed Argentina's next ambassador to Israel. Wahnish is part of Milei's delegation.

Argentina's Israeli embassy is currently located in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.

Currently, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo and Papua New Guinea have embassies in Jerusalem. The Dominican Republic, Malawi, and Equatorial Guinea have announced their intentions to follow suit. (ANI/TPS)

