Kathmandu [Nepal], August 24 (ANI): Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan met Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on her second day of an official visit to Nepal.

The meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar on Sunday.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting, which lasted for nearly an hour, focused on the issue of further deepening mutual relations between the two countries.

"In the meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar, the two leaders exchanged experiences and discussed various aspects of expanding relations to further deepen the problem-free relations between the two countries," Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Advisor to Prime Minister Oli, who participated in the meeting, announced.

Rimal added, "Discussions were held on further strengthening government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people relations between the two countries, as well as diplomatic and cultural relations."

Vice President Xuan's visit marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam. She arrived in Nepal on Saturday at the invitation of Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav.

Earlier today, Vice President Yadav also held talks with Vice President Xuan. During the meeting, they discussed the matters of religious similarities as well as the immense potential of religious and cultural tourism in both countries.

They also exchanged views on the issue of bilateral, regional and international concern, according to the Joint-Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prakash Adhikari.

"The two Vice Presidents talked about the bilateral relationship between Nepal and Vietnam, which is based on friendship, goodwill and respect of sovereignty, and is moving ahead with a shared vision in the international forum," Adhikari said.

"On the occasion, an understanding has been reached between the two countries to exchange ministry and different level visits. They also discussed that Nepal could learn from Vietnam as the latter is a country with a high economic growth rate as well as the possibility of investment," added Adhikari.

Bilateral trade, investment, digital technology and people-to-people relations were also discussed between them. This visit, the first-ever highest-level visit to Nepal from Vietnam, coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Vietnam. (ANI)

