August 24 has given the world many remarkable personalities whose contributions span across freedom struggles, literature, entertainment, and sports. From India’s brave revolutionary Shivaram Rajguru, who laid down his life for the nation’s independence, to globally renowned figures like Paulo Coelho, the Brazilian novelist celebrated for his inspirational works, this date marks the birth of influential icons. It is also the birthday of Vince McMahon, the driving force behind WWE’s global success, and Rupert Grint, beloved worldwide for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most famous birthdays on 24th August in India and around the world. August 23 Famous Birthdays in India and Worldwide: KK, Kobe Bryant, Saira Banu and Vaani Kapoor, Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 23rd August.

Famous Birthdays in India on August 24

Shivaram Rajguru (Born 1908-1931) was a fearless Indian revolutionary who sacrificed his life for the country's independence at the age of 23. Aditi Sharma (Born 1984) is an Indian actress, known for her roles in television series like Gangaa, Katha Ankahee and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, as well as appearances in films and commercials. Poonam Yadav (Born 1991) is an Indian cricketer, known for her skilful leg-spin bowling and as one of India's leading wicket-takers in women's T20 international cricket. Deepti Sharma (Born 1997) is an accomplished Indian all-rounder cricketer known for her left-handed batting and right-arm off-spin bowling, and she is the first Indian woman to achieve 100 wickets and 1000 runs in T20 internationals. Aakarshi Kashyap (Born 2001) is an Indian badminton player, known for winning gold at the 2019 South Asian Games and representing India in major international tournaments. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj (Born 1986) is an Indian actor predominantly working in Tamil cinema, and the son of actors K. Bhagyaraj and Poornima Bhagyaraj.

Notable International Celebrities Born on August 24

Paulo Coelho (Born 1947) is a Brazilian lyricist and novelist best known for his bestselling book "The Alchemist." Vince McMahon (Born 1945) is an American professional wrestling promoter, businessman, and executive chairman of WWE. Rupert Grint (Born 1988) is an English actor famous for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. Yasser Arafat (Born 1929-2004) was a Palestinian political leader and chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Dave Chappelle (Born 1973) is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer known for "Chappelle's Show." Chad Michael Murray (Born 1981) Chad Michael Murray is an American actor and fashion model, known for TV shows like One Tree Hill. Stephen Fry (Born 1957) is an English actor, comedian, author, and broadcaster known for his wit and intelligence. Alan Walker (Born 1997) is a British-Norwegian DJ and record producer famous for the hit single "Faded." Sofia Richie (Born 1998) is an American model and fashion designer, daughter of musician Lionel Richie. John Green (Born 1977) is an American author and YouTube content creator known for young adult novels like "The Fault in Our Stars." Hideo Kojima (Born 1947) is a Japanese video game designer best known for creating the Metal Gear series. Elizabeth Debicki (Born 1990) is an Australian actress noted for her roles in films like The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

August 24 stands out as a date that has gifted the world with visionaries, entertainers, and change-makers who continue to inspire generations in their own unique ways. Whether through the courage of freedom fighters, the imagination of writers, or the charisma of global entertainers, the legacies of those born on this day remind us of the diverse paths to influence and impact. Their journeys continue to shape history, culture, and society, making August 24 a truly memorable day in the calendar of famous birthdays.

