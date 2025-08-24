Peshawar, August 24: The flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains dire, with the provincial health department's report confirming 335 people as dead and over 350 as injured, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing the provincial health department's report. On the instructions of the Advisor to the Health Department, a comprehensive report has been released detailing healthcare activities and impacts in flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On August 22 alone, one death and six injuries were recorded, as per ARY News. According to the report, healthcare services have been extended to flood-affected areas, with 27,270 patients receiving medical treatment across 11 districts on August 22. According to ARY News, a network of 3,704 medical camps and 23,566 health centres has been set up to cater to the needs of those affected. Cumulatively, the number of patients treated at medical camps and health facilities has reached 262,006 since the floods began. Pakistan Rains: Deadly Floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Claim Over 200 Lives, Cause Widespread Destruction.

However, the situation is further complicated by a surge in waterborne diseases, with 3,156 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of disease cases to 15,176. The report further revealed that the floods have partially damaged 57 health facilities, while 3 centres have been completely destroyed. The provincial health department continues to monitor the situation closely and is providing essential medical services to flood-affected communities through emergency health camps and mobile units.

Notably, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Provincial Disaster Management Authority in relief operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa flood-affected areas on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Relief supplies have been dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by NDMA, the Armed Forces and welfare organisations. Monsoon Woes: 19,000 Evacuated as Pakistan's Punjab on High Alert for Floods.

The relief consignment sent on Monday to Buner included tents, blankets, 7KVA generators, de-watering pumps, ration bags and medicines. Rain was reported in Pindi Bhattian and its surrounding areas, while Wazirabad received intense rainfall along with thunderstorms. Similarly, Jalalpur Bhattian experienced persistent heavy rain that continued throughout the day. Vehari and Muridke were also among the cities affected by heavy rain, which led to water accumulation in some areas. Khanqah Dogran, located near Safdarabad, received torrential rainfall, impacting daily life.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)