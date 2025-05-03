World News | Voting Closes in Singapore as Its Long-ruling Party Seeks Bigger Win

Agency News PTI| May 03, 2025 05:38 PM IST
Singapore, May 3 (AP) Voting closed Saturday in Singapore in a general election that is seen as the first key test of support for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who took office last year.

His People's Action Party is widely expected to comfortably extend its 66-year dominance in the city-state. But the election is being closely watched for whether the opposition can make further gains as people express unhappiness over tight government control and a high cost of living.

More than 1,200 polling stations in schools, public housing blocks and other areas shut after 12 hours of voting. Polling in Singapore is compulsory, with nearly 2.76 million eligible voters.

The PAP has secured five of the 97 parliamentary seats because they were unopposed.

The Election Department said turnout was about 82 per cent at 5 pm, three hours before voting ended.

Results are expected to be known in the early hours of Sunday. (AP)

