Kabul [Afghanistan], December 21 (ANI): Despite the flow of assistance to Afghanistan over the last months, dozens of poor Afghan families on Monday claimed they have not received aid so far and urged transparency in the distribution of aid assistance.

Several families who are struggling to survive in the capital city of Kabul said that aid agencies must transparently distribute assistance to the vulnerable people in Kabul, reported Tolo News.

"In the last three nights I bought two loaves of bread, my children ate them with boiled water. We have not seen aid and caring," said Farida, a displaced woman living in Kabul.

"We live in the Dehmazang area, third police district of Kabul, we are more deserving than others, we have not received aid yet," said Habibullah, a resident, reported Tolo News.

After the fall of the former government in mid-August, Afghanistan's economy has been pushed close to collapse after the Taliban took control of the country.

Afghan families have lost their sources of income and poverty is on the rise. (ANI)

