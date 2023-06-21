Omaha, Jun 21 (AP) Billionaire Warren Buffett is upping his bet on Japan, announcing this week that Berkshire Hathaway will increase its ownership stake in five major Japanese trading houses.

The first Berkshire Hathaway investment in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp., a 5% stake, was disclosed in 2020 and earlier this year Buffett said that the stake had been increased to 7.4%. Ownership in the companies, Berkshire said this week, has reached 8.5% excluding shares of treasury stock.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Supporters Take Long Journey To Welcome the Indian Prime Minister in US (Watch Video).

The trading houses are some of Japan's oldest and biggest companies and hold investments in a variety of industries. Their conglomerate business models are somewhat similar to Buffett's own company which owns dozens of companies including BNSF railroad, several major utilities and Geico insurance while also investing more than $300 billion in stocks.

Buffett's timing is notable.

Also Read | PM Modi in US Video: Prime Minister Narendra Arrives in New York on First Leg of His Historic State Visit to United States; Set To Meet CEOs, Nobel Laureates and Other Dignitaries Today.

In 2021, after Berkshire Hathaway had taken a stake in the five trading houses, Japan's Nikkei average recorded its highest year-end closing level since the 1980s when the market bubble in Japan was near its peak. Last week, the Nikkei closed over 33,000 for the first time in 33 years and it is up almost 30% over the past 12 months.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is based in Omaha, Nebraska. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)