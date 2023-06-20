New York, June 20: A 69-year-old cardiologist and his wife drove for nine hours from Ohio to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday as he arrived in the country on his maiden state visit. "He is the best person for India. He is doing everything to uplift the country," Dr Bhola Nath Rama said, with a tricolour fluttering in his and his wife Sunita Rama's hands.

The couple drove for nine hours from Ohio to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi in New York. Modi must be supported, Rama said, asserting that he is the only prime minister who is "punishing politicians", referring to his government's action in corruption cases, which his critics slam as politically targeted against opposition leaders. PM Modi in US Video: Prime Minister Narendra Arrives in New York on First Leg of His Historic State Visit to United States; Set To Meet CEOs, Nobel Laureates and Other Dignitaries Today.

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi’s Supporters Take Long Journey To Welcome the Indian Prime Minister in US

#WATCH | Members of the Indian community gathered outside Lottee New York Palace to welcome PM Modi on his arrival in the city. "This visit is big for all of us," says a woman of Indian origin in New York. pic.twitter.com/NrfIT3Uw67 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Similarly, Indian-American Rashmin S Master proudly showed his entry ticket to witness the reception for the Indian leader at Washington DC on Thursday. Master, 70, is no less effusive and credits Modi for enhancing India's prestige. "I have been in the US since 1975. I have seen the change Modi has brought," he asserted. PM Modi Lands in US Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in New York on First Leg of His Official State Visit to the United States.

With the diaspora gathering that Modi is scheduled to address on June 23 being a relatively modest affair with 1,000 persons, many of them have worked hard to get the invite to witness the ceremonial welcome for the prime minister at the South Lawns in Washington DC.

"I am the lucky one," Master says, showing the ticket on his mobile.

A classical dancer, Disha Pandya, originally from the prime minister's home state of Gujarat, reached the hotel with two small children, including a toddler, after a two-hour train journey from Long Island. Her only wish is to catch a glimpse of Modi and him to wave at them, it will be a "dream fulfilled".

Praise for Modi flew thick and fast as an enthusiastic group of Indian Americans heartily raised slogans in support of the prime minister amid tightened security measures outside the hotel he will stay tonight.

Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday, is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a state dinner on June 22. The visit includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

