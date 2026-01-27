World News | We Have Existential Threat Coming from Russia at This Time: EU HRVP Kaja Kallas

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Speaking at a Conference on Europe India and a changing World Order in the national capital EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said that Europe has existential threat coming from Russia at this time.

Kallas said, " We have this existential threat coming from Russia at this time. We have our member states increasing their defence expenditure, and then it also comes down to where you can buy capabilities and with whom you can incorporate. In the first round, we also want this money to go to the European industry, but if the European industry is not able to deliver, then we can buy outside, and I think the competition that comes from such a big country like India is also beneficial for our industries to work to find solutions."

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Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday stated Moscow is ready for a military confrontation if European nations choose escalation, accusing European governments of blocking diplomatic efforts on Ukraine.

Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, Putin stated, "We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now." He claimed European leaders are no longer prioritising negotiations and are instead backing continued hostilities in Ukraine.

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Putin argued that European countries are putting forward demands related to the conflict that Russia cannot accept. He further accused Europe of obstructing initiatives by the United States and President Donald Trump to pursue a negotiated settlement.

According to Putin, "They are on the side of war," referring to European positions on the conflict.

His remarks come as US envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner meet in Moscow to discuss potential steps to end nearly 4 years of fighting.

Washington has circulated a 28-point peace proposal that was revised after pushback from Kyiv and European capitals, which criticised the initial draft for appearing too accommodating to Moscow's conditions.

European governments have voiced concerns that any peace structure could pressure Ukraine to give up territory currently under Russian control.

Putin also announced plans for a stronger military response, saying Russia would intensify attacks on Ukrainian ports and vessels after recent incidents at sea.

He described strikes on Russian tankers as "piracy." He added, "The most radical solution is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)