World News | 'We Look Forward to Grow US-India Ties': Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Welcoming Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, Verma emphasised their shared commitment to advancing the India-US relations.

Agency News ANI| Dec 24, 2024 09:52 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | 'We Look Forward to Grow US-India Ties': Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma
US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma welcomed Vikram Misri, Vinay Kwatra and US Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell (Photo/@DepSecStateMR)

Washington DC [US], December 24 (ANI): Senior diplomats from India and the United Statesncing Viral Video: CUSAT's Parvathi Venu Breaks Internet with Moves to 'Peelings' from Pushpa 2, Netizens React

  • Festivals
    Merry Christmas Eve 2024 Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers: Share Christmas Wishes and Messages in Advance With Family and Friends on the Magical Evening Merry Christmas Eve 2024 Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers: Share Christmas Wishes and Messages in Advance With Family and Friends on the Magical Evening
  • Videos
    Yearend Special: A Look at Some Biggest Upsets in Cricket in 2024 Yearend Special: A Look at Some Biggest Upsets in Cricket in 2024
    • Close
    Search

    World News | 'We Look Forward to Grow US-India Ties': Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Welcoming Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, Verma emphasised their shared commitment to advancing the India-US relations.

    Agency News ANI| Dec 24, 2024 09:52 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | 'We Look Forward to Grow US-India Ties': Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma
    US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma welcomed Vikram Misri, Vinay Kwatra and US Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell (Photo/@DepSecStateMR)

    Washington DC [US], December 24 (ANI): Senior diplomats from India and the United States, including Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

    Welcoming Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, Verma emphasised their shared commitment to advancing the India-US relations.

    Also Read | Brian Thompson Murder Case: Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Murder in Fatal Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO.

    Sharing a post on X on Tuesday, Verma wrote, "Great to welcome Indian Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Indian Ambassador to the US @AmbVMKwatra back to @StateDept, alongside @DeputySecState Campbell. We look forward to continuing to grow #USIndia ties are rooted in mutual trust, shared values, prosperity for all."

    https://x.com/DepSecStateMR/status/1871371368518049974

    Also Read | Matt Gaetz Ethics Report: Congressional Committee Finds Donald Trump’s Ally Paid Women, Minor Girl for Sex, Used Illegal Drugs.

    US Ambassador Kwatra thanked Verma for his "leadership in advancing India-US bilateral ties."

    In a post, Kwatra wrote, "Thank @DepSecStateMR for his leadership in advancing India-US bilateral ties. Through our commitment and concrete actions we would continue to build our Strategic Partnership."

    https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1871386820036215024

    Their discussions focused on deepening cooperation in trade, defence, people-to-people ties, and addressing global challenges together.

    In a post on X on Monday, Verma wrote, "Glad to once again welcome Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and key partners in #USIndia cooperation to @StateDept to celebrate our progress on trade, defense, people-to-people ties, and commitment to tackling global challenges together."

    https://x.com/DepSecStateMR/status/1871224776858968306

    Verma on Monday asserted that the US administration under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has been "deeply invested" in the relationship between India and the US.

    In a post on X, Verma wrote, "When examining #USIndia ties, the numbers speak for themselves. From day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has been deeply invested in this relationship: now stronger than ever. I look forward to seeing this partnership grow for decades to come."

    https://x.com/DepSecStateMR/status/1871228465497972986

    India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership," based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues.

    Regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation, while the wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has established a long-term framework for India-US engagement. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah