Florida, December 24: A damning new report released by the House Ethics Committee has exposed serious allegations against former Representative Matt Gaetz, a key ally of US-President elect Donald Trump. The 37-page report details how Gaetz paid multiple women, including a 17-year-old girl, for sex and engaged in illegal drug use during his time in Congress. The report details how Gaetz made payments to women totalling tens of thousands of dollars from 2017 to 2020, with some of the transactions linked to sexual activities and drug use.

According to a CBS News report, the investigation found substantial evidence that Gaetz violated House rules by engaging in prostitution and statutory rape, as well as illicit drug use. One of the most serious allegations involved a 17-year-old girl, referred to as "Victim A" in the report, who claimed that Gaetz paid her USD 400 for sex at a 2017 party. The committee noted that although Gaetz denied the encounter, the testimony of several witnesses and financial records, including PayPal and Venmo receipts, pointed to the credibility of the claims. The report also revealed that Gaetz was involved in drug-fueled parties and events, including using ecstasy and other illegal substances. Matt Gaetz Attended Orgies? Donald Trump’s Attorney General Pick Accused of Attending 10 Sex Parties, Paying Women for Sexual Activities.

Additionally, the Hindustan Times report highlighted how Gaetz made payments totalling more than USD 90,000 to 12 different women over several years. The report also described how Gaetz used his Capitol Hill office to facilitate illicit activities, including a fake email created to purchase marijuana. The committee noted that despite Gaetz’s denials, these payments were likely made in connection with sexual activities and drug use. This revelation comes after years of speculation about Gaetz’s conduct, which he has continually dismissed as politically motivated attacks. Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Donald Trump's Pick for Attorney General.

The ethics report also delved into allegations of misuse of power, with the committee accusing Gaetz of accepting improper gifts, such as luxury travel, and helping women obtain false documentation. While the Department of Justice previously investigated Gaetz for sex trafficking, no charges were filed due to a lack of sufficient evidence to prove that he violated federal laws. Gaetz has since filed a lawsuit to block the release of the report, arguing that as a private citizen, he is no longer subject to the committee's jurisdiction.

