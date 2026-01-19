Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday met the Economic Advisor at Oman's Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Said Mohammed Ahmed Al Saqri, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026, and discussed joint collaboration in the renewable energy sector.

In an X post, Joshi stated that their discussion focused on joint collaboration on manufacturing and export opportunities for solar modules, electrolysers and green hydrogen.

Also Read | Donald Trump Ties His Stance on Greenland to Not Getting Nobel Peace Prize, Say European Officials.

The Union Minister said, "Had a productive meeting with H.E. Dr Said Mohammed Ahmed Al Saqri, Economic Advisor at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Oman, on deepening India-Oman cooperation in Renewable Energy. Highlighted India's proven ability to scale renewables, solar, wind, green hydrogen and energy storage even in arid and desert conditions, offering strong opportunities for global investors."

"Discussions focused on joint collaboration on manufacturing and export opportunities for solar modules, electrolysers and green hydrogen, also encouraging investments in India through renewable-powered hydrogen hubs, integrated energy projects, and port-based export infrastructure. Also explored leveraging the India-Oman CEPA, Joint Investment Fund and cooperation under the @isolaralliance to unlock the benefits of Global Green Energy Grid through OSOWOG, joint participation in upcoming solar and wind tenders and industry-led innovation," Joshi said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Is Marriyum Aurangzeb? All About Pakistani Politician As She Steals the Spotlight at Nawaz Sharif Grandson Junaid Safdar’s Wedding.

Earlier in the day, Joshi met with a delegation representing the Madhya Pradesh government at the Davos India Lounge during the ongoing World Economic Forum 2026 to discuss India's focus and plans for renewable energy.

During the meeting, Pralhad Joshi met with Madhya Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla.

WEF 2026 operates under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue' to address geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, and the annual meeting in Davos features record government participation, including about 400 political leaders and 65 heads of state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)