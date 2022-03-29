Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 29 (ANI): Despite the passage of 50 years since the '1971 Genocide' Pakistan has shown no intention to apologise.

And, why does Bangladesh pardon Pakistan, which along with its collaborators killed 30 lakh unarmed innocent people under the "Operation Searchlight" launched on March 25. It is a clear case of "Genocide".

Afrasiab Mehdi Hashmi, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh clearly says that Pakistan should not apologise to Bangladesh in 1971 as Pakistan considers the issue settled and fully resolved, with the conclusion of the Bangladesh-India- Pakistan Agreement of April 9, 1974.

However, media and lawyers of Pakistan have accepted that in 1971, a "Genocide" was carried out by the Pakistan army.

There are several reasons why Bangladesh should not pardon Pakistan.

Firstly, Pakistan has a role in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Secondly, after joining in the active politics, many attempts were made to assassinate PM Sheikh Hasina (during the regime of BNP/JEI). Sources reveal that Pakistan's spy agency the ISI was behind all the attacks.

Thirdly, though Pakistan is pretending to improve the bi-lateral relations with Bangladesh, it will not miss a single opportunity to destabilize the country. The recent attack on the minorities during Durga Puja is an example of that. Investigators found the involvement of Pakistan.

Fourthly, Pakistan is responsible for the rise of militancy in Bangladesh. Militant cadres recruited by Jamaat were sent to Pakistan for training. Two Pakistani diplomats posted in Dhaka were sent back for terror financing.

"In coming days, Pakistan will use the militants to create problems in the country, even to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said a source.

Fifthly, Pakistan is still maintaining close ties with Jamaat-e- Islam of Bangladesh. Though top leaders of the party were executed, the party is still active and capable of causing harm any moment. Now the new addition is Hefazet-e- Islam. Pakistan is using these two organizations against the current regime.

"Under no circumstances, Bangladesh should pardon Pakistan. If it does, then it will be an insult to all the victims, freedom fighters and even Bangabandhu", said a source in Bangladesh. (ANI)

