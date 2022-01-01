Karachi [Pakistan], January 1 (ANI): The wife of Pakistan's Supreme Court senior judge was harassed by unidentified people and they hurled threats at her, local media reported on Saturday.

Serena Isa, the wife of a senior judge in a letter to federal and Sindh governments said that some people entered her house on December 29, harassed her and hurled threats at her, as per The News International.

The wife of the Supreme Court judge further stated that she was looking after the white-wash process at her Defence residence in Karachi along with her daughter when two unidentified persons entered their house, harassed her, hurled threats and sought personal and family information from her.

She said that after some time, two more such persons came there and threatened them. After they left the place, two more persons entered her residence, and put various questions in a threatening tone, The News International reported.

She added that all those persons said they were government departments personnel. In her three-page letter, she demanded the government hold an inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

