World News | Will Ask King Charles to Return Kohinoor Diamond to India: NYC Mayor Mamdani

New York City [US], April 30 (ANI): In a bold challenge to centuries of British colonial history, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday signalled that any potential audience with King Charles III would be far from a mere formality.

At a press conference, when pressed on what his message would be to the King, he skipped the pleasantries of statecraft to address one of the most contentious artifacts in the world: the Kohinoor diamond.

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Mamdani was unequivocal, "If I were to speak to the king... I would probably encourage him to return the Kohinoor diamond."

Notably, Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, was born in India and moved to the US for college. She later lived in Uganda with Mahmood Mamdani, the mayor's father.

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While mayoral interactions with the British Crown are typically defined by rigid protocol and "soft diplomacy," Mamdani's remarks have injected a dose of historical reckoning into the public discourse.

The British King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, are visiting the One World Trade Center in New York City on Wednesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Mamdani will be in attendance for the One World Trade Centre event.

During his Tuesday address to a joint meeting of Congress, Charles acknowledged the upcoming 25th anniversary of Sept. 11. Nearly 3,000 individuals were killed in the attacks, including 67 British citizens.

The Kohinoor (meaning "Mountain of Light") is not just a gemstone; it is a symbol of both immense cultural pride and the deep scars of imperialism.

Mined in the Kollur Mine of India, the diamond weighed a staggering 186 carats (before being recut) and passed through the hands of various Indian dynasties, including the Mughals and the Sikhs.

In 1849, following the Second Anglo-Sikh War, the British East India Company forced the 10-year-old Maharaja Duleep Singh to sign the Treaty of Lahore, which ceded the diamond to Queen Victoria.

Today, the 105.6-carat diamond is set in the Crown of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, housed safely behind reinforced glass in the Tower of London.

For India, the Kohinoor is the "ultimate unreturned asset." Mamdani's comments resonate with a billion-strong population that views the diamond as a looted treasure rather than a legal gift.

Many Indians view the diamond's presence in London as a lingering reminder of the colonial "drain of wealth."

The UK government has historically maintained that the diamond was obtained via a legal treaty, while Indian historians argue that a treaty signed by a child-king under duress has no moral or legal standing.

Mamdani's call joins a chorus of voices from Greece (the Elgin Marbles) and Africa (the Benin Bronzes) demanding that Western museums and monarchies return items that define their national histories.

By centring the Kohinoor in his potential dialogue with King Charles, Mayor Mamdani has reframed a standard political meeting as a forum for historical justice, ensuring that while the diamond may be in London, its heart--and the conversation surrounding it--remains firmly rooted in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)