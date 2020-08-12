Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): US Senator Kamala Harris on Tuesday (local time) exhorted confidence in Presidential nominee Joe Biden and said she will "do what it takes" to make Biden "our Commander-in-Chief".

Harris' response comes after her name was announced as a Democrats Vice President nominee."@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he has spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he will build an America that lives up to our ideals. I am honoured to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief,"' she tweeted.

Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first African American nominated for Vice President by a major party. The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

"I have the great honour to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris-- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden tweeted.

Prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former president Bill Clinton have tweeted to give their nod for Harris as Biden's running mate by calling her a 'terrific choice" and "strong partner" for Biden.

US former President Barack Obama backed the nomination of Harris, saying "she is more than prepared for the job," and it is "a good day for our country."

Pelosi said Harris "will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward."

Bill Clinton called Harris a "terrific choice." Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Harris will be a "strong partner" for Biden. (ANI)

