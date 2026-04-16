Rawalpindi [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): A protest led by the Municipal Labour Union erupted outside the Rawalpindi Press Club as daily-wage employees of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) voiced strong opposition to the authorities' refusal to regularise their jobs and grant promised salary increases. The demonstration highlighted growing frustration among workers who say they have been repeatedly sidelined despite years of service, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, union leaders, including President Raja Haroon Rasheed and General Secretary Pastor Shahid Raza, spearheaded the protest, which saw a significant turnout of RWMC workers chanting slogans for job security and fair treatment. Addressing the crowd, Rasheed criticised the administration for failing to honour commitments to regularise employees who have long served under precarious conditions.

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He stated that many workers have endured low wages for years with the expectation of eventual permanency, an assurance that remains unfulfilled. Warning of escalating action, Rasheed announced that if authorities continue to ignore their demands, protests will intensify across the city.

The union has also unveiled a detailed protest schedule beginning April 20, signaling a sustained campaign. Planned demonstrations include rallies at Suthra Punjab Agency on Iran Road (April 20), General Bus Stand Pirwadhai (April 22), Shehbaz Sharif Hockey Ground Union Council (April 24), Mukha Singh Estate (April 27), Children's Park at Committee Chowk (April 29), and Potohar Town areas, including Kotha Kalan and Dhok Chohdian (May 2). In addition, protest camps are scheduled to commence from May 4, reflecting a prolonged agitation strategy, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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Union representatives emphasised that participation in these protests will be widespread, with workers from multiple union councils expected to join in large numbers. They reiterated that their central demand remains the regularisation of daily-wage employees and the implementation of due salary increments, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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