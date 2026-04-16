Jennie Kim has officially solidified her status as a global powerhouse, becoming the only K-pop artist to be featured in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026. Following the monumental success of her debut studio album Ruby, the singer-songwriter was recognised in the "Artist" category, standing alongside Hollywood heavyweights and international visionaries. Jennie Kim’s Top Controversies: From Filming ‘Explicit Video’ With Billionaire Heir to Plagiarism Allegations, These Accusations Against the BLACKPINK Star Spark Public Discourse.

Gracie Abrams Calls Jennie a True Star

American singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams penned the tribute for Jennie, highlighting the rare combination of superstar presence and genuine warmth that defines the BLACKPINK star. "To cut to the chase, Jennie is a star," Abrams wrote. "The magic at her core-the power that draws you into ‘Jennie the Artist’ when you’re watching her onscreen... is identical to the power she carries when you find her in the corner of a party. She has a softness that only emphasises her strength."

Jennie’s Record-Breaking Year Powers TIME100 Spot

Jennie’s inclusion in the prestigious list follows a record-breaking year that cemented her status as a global solo icon, driven by the massive success of her 2025 album Ruby, which sold over one million copies worldwide and became the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist on the UK Albums Chart. Her hit single Mantra set a new record as the highest-charting song by a female Korean soloist in the UK, while Like Jennie marked her third number-one track in South Korea. Both songs also dominated the Billboard Global 200, showcasing Jennie’s expanding global influence beyond the traditional K-pop audience.

Jennie’s TIME100 Honour Adds to Global Wins

Jennie’s TIME100 honour adds to an impressive list of global accolades, including a 2026 American Music Awards nomination for Artist of the Year for her remix collaboration Dracula (Jennie Remix) with Tame Impala. In 2025, she also made history at the Billboard Women in Music by becoming the first Korean soloist to receive the Global Force Award, recognising her massive influence on the international music scene and solidifying her position as a leading global pop icon. BLACKPINK Jennie Kim Instagram Photos: 5 Times K-Pop Idol Proved She Is the Queen of Monochrome!

Jennie Joins Global Icons on TIME100 List

Jennie shares the Artist spotlight on the 2026 TIME100 with a diverse lineup of global influencers, including actors Dakota Johnson and Noah Wyle, country superstar Luke Combs, multi-hyphenate entertainer Keke Palmer and acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi. As the sole representative of the K-pop industry in this year’s cohort, Jennie continues to break boundaries, proving her influence extends far beyond the genre and positioning her as a powerful cultural bridge between the East and the West.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).