New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): German State Secretary of Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport, Stefan Schnorr on Friday said that Germany and India have been working closely together in the fields of digitisation and artificial intelligence.

Speaking with ANI at the Carnegie 9th Global Tech Summit, Stefan Schnorr said, "India and Germany are working very closely together in the field of digitisation and artificial intelligence. We share the same values. We are democratic states. This is a part of our digital dialogue."

Schnorr said that "fruitful" discussions were held between experts from India and Germany on Friday.

"Very fruitful discussions with all the experts here in India and from Germany. We found common solutions for the benefit of our people," he said.

According to Ministry of External Affairs, India and Germany acknowledge that digital technologies and solutions could address key development needs and highlight the potential of these digital solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in other parts of the developing world. India looks forward to sharing digital solutions and expertise with Germany.

They also acknowledge the Indo-German Digital Dialogue as an important instrument to facilitate cooperation regarding the digital transformation, including the support of digital innovations and business models in areas like Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence as well as the promotion of 5G/6G technologies and start-up ecosystems.

Meanwhile, back in May of 2022, India and Germany have agreed to work together with focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) StartUps as well as AI research and its application in Sustainability and Health care.

Additionally, policymakers, diplomats, and tech leaders highlighted the need for international cooperation, regulatory frameworks, and public trust to ensure the safe and secure development of AI at the Carnegie India Global Technology Summit

The experts also warned of AI's role in escalating cyberattacks, calling for collective action. (ANI)

