Aden [Yemen], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): A police officer was killed in an explosion in the city of Seiyun in eastern Yemen, a security service source told Sputnik.

On Monday evening, a car exploded outside a hospital in the second-largest city of Seiyun, Hadhramaut province.

"An explosive device was planted in the car of Major Marwan Sael, it detonated when he and two people who accompanied him were driving past a hospital in the of Seiyun. The officer and his companions were killed in the blast, the car burned down," the source said.

Three other people were injured. Several buildings in the area of the explosion were damaged.

Earlier, local TV channel Belqees TV reported that a car bomb explosion occurred near a hospital in the Yemeni province of Hadhramaut, killing two people. (ANI/Sputnik)

