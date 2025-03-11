Kyiv [Ukraine], March 11 (ANI): Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Monday, holding discussions focused on securing a lasting peace in Ukraine and strengthening bilateral economic ties, Al Jazeera reported.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy took to social media, expressing gratitude for the Crown Prince's support and Saudi Arabia's role in diplomatic efforts.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1899237896055615605

"I had a good meeting with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman. I am grateful for his wise perspective on global affairs and support for Ukraine. It was especially important to hear words of confidence in Ukraine's future," Zelenskyy wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He emphasised that the discussions covered key bilateral issues as well as cooperation with international partners, acknowledging the Crown Prince's efforts in facilitating peace.

Ukraine's delegation remains in Jeddah, where they are set to meet with US officials on March 11.

According to Zelenskyy, the talks will be fully constructive, and Ukraine hopes for tangible progress. The Ukrainian president highlighted that his discussions with the Crown Prince included detailed conversations on the necessary steps to end the war and secure a reliable peace, with a particular focus on the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children. He also underscored the importance of security guarantees in any future agreements.

Zelenskyy noted Saudi Arabia's willingness to expand economic cooperation and invest in Ukraine, particularly in security, energy, and infrastructure sectors. "We share a common vision for economic development and interaction, particularly regarding Ukraine's reconstruction," he stated, adding that Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic strategy presents opportunities for collaboration.

The visit comes as Ukraine faces mounting challenges on the battlefield. Russian forces have intensified their offensive in the Kursk region, applying pressure on Ukrainian troops who had initially made gains inside Russian territory last August. Ukrainian forces have been forced to pull back from some positions, with Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskii confirming reinforcements were being sent to stabilise the situation.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high between Kyiv and Washington following a heated Oval Office exchange between Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump on February 28. The fallout from that meeting led to the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine, adding further strain to Ukraine's defence strategy.

US Secretary of State Mark Rubio arrived in Jeddah shortly after Zelenskyy, leading a high-level delegation that includes National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Rubio emphasised that Washington expects Ukraine to demonstrate its commitment to achieving peace, while also making difficult decisions.

The Kremlin has closely monitored the developments, with Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that Ukraine must decide whether it genuinely wants peace. "What is important here is what the United States expects. And at various levels, you and I have repeatedly heard statements that the United States is waiting for a demonstration of the Ukrainians' desire for peace," Peskov said. He stressed that the responsibility lies with Kyiv to show whether it is willing to engage in meaningful negotiations.

Back on the battlefield, Ukrainian troops are facing intensified Russian advances. Russian military bloggers claim that Russian forces have cleared significant territory in the Kursk region in just a few days, marking a dramatic shift in the conflict. Reports suggest Ukrainian forces have been forced into defensive positions, with concerns rising over the possibility of encirclement, Al Jazeera reported.

However, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskii dismissed fears of entrapment, stating, "Currently, there is no threat of encirclement of our units in the Kursk region." He acknowledged, however, that Ukrainian troops were repositioning to more defensible lines in response to mounting Russian pressure.

Ukraine's military has continued to retaliate with drone strikes targeting Russian infrastructure, including oil refineries that supply Russian military operations. "The defence forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the Ukrainian military said in a statement.

The Russian Defence Ministry, however, claimed its air defences intercepted two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, reiterating Moscow's position that Ukraine's attacks do not significantly impact Russian military operations. (ANI)

